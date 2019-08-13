California Highway Patrol Officer Andre Moye was killed Monday Aug. 12, 2019 during a shootout in Riverside.

Mourners paid their respects Tuesday night for a CHP officer killed by a man with an assault-style rifle in a shootout in Riverside.

A stream of people visited a memorial for 33-year-old Officer Andre Moye.

"Every time I drive by I see the flag at half-mast," said Darwin Hippen, of Riverside. "I think, 'who have we lost now?'"

Hippen often stopped by the CHP Riverside office and said hello to officers.

"It's always hard when you walk away from them, because you don't know if that's probably going to be the last time you see them."

Moye was killed doing the job he loved. Witnesses captured cellphone video of the long and horrific gunbattle.

"Two or three of them dropped and that's when I was worried," said Gabriela Mendoza, a witness.

Moye's colleagues, who courageously tried to save him and two other injured officers, were in shock.

"Something you would never think of happening," said Ramon Duran, a CHP officer. "Something you don't want to believe, you can't believe."

Debbie Howard, a family member, couldn't comprehend it. "I don't understand," she said. "I just don't understand."

