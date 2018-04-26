USC's Quarterback Darnold Drafted to New York Jets

ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: Sam Darnold of USC poses on the red carpet prior to the start of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

USC's quarterback Sam Darnold was tapped for the New York Jets as No. 3 pick for the NFL Draft Thursday.

The overall pick for the Cleveland Browns was quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Darnold is the highest drafted USC player since Reggie Bush in 2006, USC tweeted after the announcement left Trojan fans rejoicing.

The Giants picked second Thursday night after the Cleveland Browns, snatching up Penn State running back Saquon Barkley.

Analyst and former NFL general manager Phil Savage says the Giants were in the "catbird seat" and can go in many directions, but he encouraged them to consider Barkley. Looks like they heeded that advice.

Southern California was still eagerly awaiting to see where UCLA's Josh Rosen would be drafted.

List of NFL Draft Picks for 2018:

Browns - Baker Mayfield, quarterback from Oklahoma

Giants - Saquon Barkley, running back from Penn State

Jets - Sam Darnold, quarterback from USC

Browns - Denzel Ward, cornerback from Ohio State