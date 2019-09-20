'Nineteen Nineteen' Debuts at The Huntington

"Nineteen Nineteen," an exhibit called "a major centennial celebration," one that focuses on the events of 1919, opens at the San Marino landmark on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019.

What to Know The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens

Through Jan. 20, 2020

Included with admission

Centennial celebrations can sometimes be overly gauzy affairs, in the sense that all of the reverential gazing back at the past hundred years can be incredibly soft-of-edge and not too deep.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing, but The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens is electing not to go take that standard route with its newest exhibition, "Nineteen Nineteen."

That is, of course, the year that the San Marino art institution was founded, and, given The Huntington's dedication to study, scholarship, and historical investigation, it is no surprise that this particular centennial look-back will be thoughtfully layered and positively brimming with ideas.

"(C)reatively depicting a pivotal year in world history with about 275 objects," the exhibit, which opens on Saturday, Sept. 21, will cover a wide range of topics. Look for artifacts covering the suffragette movement, the World War I, entertainment, the flu epidemic, and The Huntington itself.

The exhibit is included with your admission to The Huntington, and will run at the MaryLou and George Boone Gallery through Jan. 20, 2020.

As for the "vast storehouse" that Huntington staffers perused to put together this far-reaching history-laden show? Some 11 million pieces were at the disposal of the landmark, making the 275 items that were included quite special, and particular, indeed.

See it now as part of a great destination's centennial, a celebration that truly delves into what was happening when The Huntington, as we know it, first happened.

