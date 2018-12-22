Officer Involved Shooting, Possible Standoff in Encino - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Officer Involved Shooting, Possible Standoff in Encino

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Officer Involved Shooting Leads to Possible Standoff

    An officer involved shooting leads to an apparent standoff in Encino. Gil Leyvas reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Published 7 minutes ago)

    An officer involved shooting took place in Encino Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

    The shooting occurred in the area of White Oak Avenue and Weddington Street, according to the LAPD.

    Newschopper4 Bravo arrived over the scene shortly before 11 p.m., and the manner in which the police were set up on the street and the presence of what appeared to be SWAT officers indicated that a standoff was underway.

    The point of focus for police on the ground appeared to be the Holy Martyrs Armenian Apstic church.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices