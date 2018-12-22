Officer Involved Shooting, Possible Standoff in Encino

An officer involved shooting leads to an apparent standoff in Encino. Gil Leyvas reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2018. (Published 7 minutes ago)

An officer involved shooting took place in Encino Saturday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the area of White Oak Avenue and Weddington Street, according to the LAPD.

Newschopper4 Bravo arrived over the scene shortly before 11 p.m., and the manner in which the police were set up on the street and the presence of what appeared to be SWAT officers indicated that a standoff was underway.

The point of focus for police on the ground appeared to be the Holy Martyrs Armenian Apstic church.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.