Officer Revives Baby Slammed to the Ground by Father

A Los Angeles Police Department officer holds a 3-week-old boy after saving the child when his father dropped him to the ground.

A Los Angeles police officer is being hailed a hero after reviving a 3-week-old boy who had stopped breathing after being dropped by its father during a domestic dispute.

Police received 911 calls Saturday with reports of domestic violence at an apartment near Columbia Avenue and Miramar Street. They say that during an argument with the child's mother, the father spiked the baby to the ground like a football.

"It's just unbelievable someone could hurt a child," said neighbor Leonardo Artiga.

Neighbor had called police because they were scared when they heard yelling coming from inside the apartment, just feet away from the front door. Police say that after being slammed to the ground, the baby stopped breathing and that's when the woman ran outside screaming for help.

When officers arrived, they found that the child's mother had suffered scratches during a fight with the father.

Responding Los Angeles Police Department Officer Frasier quickly began chest compressions on the infant. After about a minute of the compressions, the child began breathing again.

The boy is expected to survive, and his father was arrested for child abuse.

Meanwhile, neighbors are thankful that the officer's actions saved the infant. “There’s still a lot of kindhearted people and they’re trying to serve and protect this country and this place,” Artiga said.