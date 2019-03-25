Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Reopen on April 1

Following a 46-day closure, the up, up, up attraction'll reopen on Monday, April 1.

What to Know Monday, April 1

46-day closure

Road repaired, as well as the Mountain Station roof and other issues

Many of us frequently marvel at "the power of nature," but it is often a concept that can feel rather distant from our day-to-day lives.

Then, an attraction we know, a place we've visited a few times with our kids and out-of-towners, encounters that power, following a deluge of rain. Then? A video goes viral, showing the epic amount of water and debris that led to a road washing out.

The place we're talking about here, of course, is the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway, the famous desert-to-mountain conveyance that rotates as it whisks riders up, thousands of feet, in a matter of a few thrilling minutes.

On Feb. 14, 2019, another sort of dramatic moment happened, however, on the road up to the tram: A sizable section of asphalt experienced a swift wash-out, prompting the attraction to shutter.

Now, following what will ultimately be a 46-day closure, the tram will reopen, as expected early on by officials, on Monday, April 1.

The attraction confirmed on March 25 that April 1 is the doors-open date.

"In addition to a section of the road being washed-out over a drainage culvert, a second section of road was also replaced due to subsidence from rain run-off," shared an official tram release.

Other repairs were also made during the destination's lights-off period, including "minor repairs to the Mountain Station roof" as well as the "removal of rocks and debris from streams, parking lots, and roadways."

A few other fix-it-up projects occurred at both Mountain Station and Valley Station during the closure.

The tram had previously been expecting "record attendance" for the fiscal year of 2018-2019, but the attraction is facing "... almost $4 million in repair costs and lost ticket revenues."

Eager to show your support for this classic Palm Springs experience? Desert X continues, and the Coachella Music and Art Festival is just ahead. Of course, you can visit the desert just to tram-it-up, as so many Southern Californians do.

Just make time for your tram visit, if you can, on or after April 1, 2019. Tickets? Find them here.

