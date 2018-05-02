Detectives with the Riverside Police Department are looking for a peeping Tom who was caught on camera looking through the window of a young girl's room Monday night.



The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Kingsbury Place, in the Arlington neighborhood of Riverside at about 10 p.m.

The family's Ring video doorbell caught the suspect approaching the home and peering through the young girl's window. At the end of one video, the suspect starts walking away when a voice off-camera asks, "Can I help you?" to which he replies "No, I have the wrong house."

The suspect is described as a white male adult, approximately 30-years-old, with a handlebar-style mustache. He stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Everth Bercian directly at (951) 353-7950 or ebercian@riversideca.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can email rpdtips@riversideca.gov or use the Riverside Police Department's mobile app "Submit at Tip" feature while referencing incident number P18060356.