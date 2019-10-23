Pennywise Spotted at the Haunting Hollywood Museum

Don't worry, this Pennywise doesn't move... we think. See the iconic clown, and other horror movie icons, inside the Dungeon of Doom at the historic Max Factor Building.

What to Know 1660 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood

$15 adult

Through Nov. 17; wear a full costume Oct. 25-27 and Oct. 30-Nov. 3 and receive $5 off admission

Let's be real: Movie villains may show a knack for time management, but they don't always have the time to hang out together.

After all, there's so much plotting to do, and evil cackling to practice, and they've got to spend several hours each day haunting the dreams of the heroes seeking their defeat.

It's a busy life, is what we're saying.

But you can currently find a number of fearful characters gathered together in the aptly named Dungeon of Doom, which is inside the Hollywood Museum, which is inside the world-famous Max Factor Building, through Nov. 17, 2019.

For while the glamorous museum does display a dazzling number of beautiful costumes, photographs, and artifacts from the Golden Age of Hollywood, it has also invited several legendary scaries to keep horror-filled house in the down-below dungeon.

Those include Pennywise, everyone's favorite super-happy balloon-wielder, and Freddy Krueger, that #1 "Nightmare" deliverer, and "Annabelle," the doll you probably don't want on your bedroom shelf.

Other skin-prickly figures, such as Chucky and Hannibal Lecter, are also on view. In fact, there's a version of Mr. Lecter's jail cell, as seen in "Silence of the Lambs," in the dungeon.

While there are creepy characters to speedily shuffle past, if you dare, there are also a number of frightful props and costumes in the dungeon, with eerie odes to Elvira, Mistress of the Dark and Vampira, as well as some of the long-ago Universal Monsters.

Eager to brave-up and enter this stomach-flipping world?

Here's your chance to do so and save money. The museum will give anyone in a "full Halloween costume" five bucks off the admission price from Oct. 25 through 27 and again from Oct. 30 through Nov. 3, 2019.

Even if you're not in costume, call the Dungeon of Doom an old-school way to find some silver-screen spookiness to the Halloween season, right in the literal heart of Hollywood.

Is that heart beating extra fast? Well, there are a bunch of legendary ghoulies all hanging out in the very same exhibit.

Boo-ray for Hollywood!

