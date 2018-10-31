Phantom Frights to Light Up the Pacific Wheel

Is that a gigantic ghost at Santa Monica Pier? See sparkly spirits done up in festive Ferris wheel lights, right at the ocean's edge, through Nov. 1, 2018.

What to Know Through Thursday, Nov. 1

Santa Monica Pier

Free to see

Ghosts, for the most part, are about the same size as we humans, as depicted in films and television shows and stories.

After all, what we're looking at, when we're gazing upon some sort of spirit, is the afterlife embodiment of a formerly living person. So it makes sense that this newest incarnation would be, oh, about as tall as a person.

But sometimes, in some special places, ghosts can grow to be very large, and astoundingly illuminated, and they can even sport some twinkle which, as a rule, visitors from beyond the veil typically do not (preferring, or so we're told, the shadowier lifestyle).

One such special place is Pacific Park, at Santa Monica Pier, where the famous solar-powered Ferris wheel is going "full phantom" on the nights of Wednesday, Oct. 31 and Thursday, Nov. 1.

That means if you're in Santa Monica, by the ocean, on either of those nights, you're bound to see "... a high-flying ghost, not-so-scary smiling vampire, grinning jack-o-lantern, and more," shimmering thanks to the power 174,000 LED lights.

The Pacific Wheel is 90 feet in height, meaning that these will be, truly, some of the biggest jacks, vamps, and wraiths you'll come across this Halloween.

If you'll be out trick-or-treating on Oct. 31, and at Day of the Dead festivities on the first of November, take haunted heart: You can check out the Pacific Wheel, live, via its webcam.

The supernatural sights'll shimmer from about six p.m., or sunset, through to midnight on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

