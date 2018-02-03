Protesters Picket at Pico Rivera School After Teacher Rant

An El Rancho High School teacher was secretly recorded making an anti-military speech in his classroom. Protesters gathered outside the high school. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for NBC4 news on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. (Published Friday, Feb. 2, 2018)

After a student secretly recorded an El Rancho High School teacher in his government class making disparaging comments about the armed forces of the United States and its members, protesters picketed the campus Friday.

"We are talented. We are smart. We are educated," protesters said.

A 17-year-old student recorded Gregory Salcido, his teacher, criticizing him for wearing a sweatshirt that said "U.S. Marines Corps."

When the video went viral, the school put Salcido on administrative leave.

Salcido is heard on the video, which has been viewed by millions, saying that only people without options would choose the military as a career, calling them "lowest of the low."

He also described members of the military as "dumbs---s."

Protesters picketed and marched to where Salcido serves on the Pico Rivera City Council.

Richard Betancourt said he wasn't protesting Salcido's opinion.

"He has the right to feel that way, absolutely. And these veterans all know that," Betancourt said.

But he says Salcido crossed the line by doing it in class.

"Your job is not to indoctrinate the children," he said.

"Honestly, he was one of my favorite teachers," said student Elver Galarga.

Galarga was among a small group who showed up to counter-protest. He says Salcido is just a provocative speaker. It's how he makes his students think, he said.

"A lot of people are taking this way out of proportion. But, you know, it is what it is," he said.

City News Service contributed to this report.