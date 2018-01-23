Pie Day Is Here, and a Pie Fight's on the Horizon

The 23rd day of January is National Pie Day. Where will you head for a slice?

What to Know Jan. 23 is Pie Day

The Roaring Twenties Street Jam will present a Valentine's Party, and pie fight, on Feb. 17

Where to get pie today? LA is famous for it: Du-par's, The Apple Pan, Gjusta, Pie 'n Burger...

Really and truly, a person only ever wants to see the days of their life act in total accord and harmony.

You'd never pit two different days on the calendar in some sort of "what day is better" showdown (though, of course, being a bit biased toward your birthday is acceptable). Like, you'd never sign up to see Jan. 23, which is National Pie Day, and March 14, which is Pi Day, in some sort of epic face-off.

But the truth of it is this, generally: Pi Day, on March 14, sees more pie-related specials at local diners and bakeries (slices tend to go for $3.14, in homage to the day and month).

And on Jan. 23? Everyone is still semi-embracing those year-starting resolutions, which may not include copious amounts of pie.

Sigh.

Consider, though, that Southern California is an acknowledged leader in pie-based creation and technology, meaning we're happily crust-deep in a multitude of shops that do pie right, from The Apple Pan to Gjusta to Du-par's to Pie 'n Burger to The Pie Hole, which is serving up a special banana bourbon cream pie on honor of National Pie Day.

And just a short drive away, if three or so hours can be considered "short"? There's Julian, an internationally recognized leader in the pursuit of perfect apple-pie-dom, so much so that one almost wants to call it Pie Town (though that's a real town in New Mexico, which also does right by pie).

For now, though, you can look forward to a pie-related speakeasy, in honor of Valentine's Day. It's put on by the Roaring Twenties Street Jam, it'll happen in DTLA on Saturday, Feb. 17, and while there will be vintage looks and lively tunes, there will also be a pie fight.



Yes, a pie fight, as in the uproarious, vaudeville-style, whipped-cream'd variety.

Happy National Pie Day, pie people, and hold on to those pans and plates, once you empty them: Pi Day is less than two months away, and, with it, all of those $3.14 slices of pastry perfection.





