Point Mugu Crash Sends Car Off the Road and Into the Ocean

A two-car crash on PCH in Point Mugu sent one car over a rocky dune and into the water Thursday, July 12, 2018.

What to Know Two cars collided on PCH in Point Mugu.

One car was sent into the ocean.

The road was shut down for cleanup.

A two-car crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Point Mugu in Ventura County sent one car 50 feet over the side of a rocky dune and into the surfline, leaving people injured Thursday.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. when two cars collided, leaving one overturned on PCH and the other over the rocky dune on the side of the road, just north of the sand dunes.

The extent of the injuries was not clear.

