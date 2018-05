Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

One man was arrested Friday night for allegedly leading officials on a pursuit with a stolen vehicle.

Officials engaged in pursuit at approximately 11 p.m. after receiving calls of a stolen vehicle from Long Beach. The slow-speed pursuit came to an end at about 11:20 p.m. after the driver yielded in the Lynwood area.