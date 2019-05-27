Police Pursuit Ends in Maywood, Driver Found Hiding in Trash Can

A high-speed police chase end in Maywood, as police search for the driver. Gil Leyvas reports for NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on May 27, 2019. (Published 21 minutes ago)

A police pursuit of a white sedan Monday night traveled on the 105 and 710 freeways before moving onto surface streets in East LA and ultimately ended in Maywood.

Newschopper4 Bravo was over the chase at around 10:35 p.m, as the vehicle proceeded to get off the 710 Freeway and moved into the East LA area.

Shortly after 10:40 p.m., the driver lost control of the car and emerged from the vehicle wearing a blue shirt before running through a neighborhood and moving into a cluster of homes near the intersection of East 58th Street and King Avenue in Maywood.

Police created a perimeter around the area where the man disappeared out of view and were organizing a strategy to locate the pursuit driver.

After the help of k9 unit, the officers located the driver hiding in a trash can. The officers skillfully tossed a chair to open the lid, and the man popped up with his hands raised.

The man was taken into custody around 11:40 p.m.