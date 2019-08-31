Police Pursuit of Vehicle in the East LA Area Traveling East - NBC Southern California
Police Pursuit of Vehicle in the East LA Area Traveling East

By Shahan Ahmed

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Police were pursuing a white sedan in the East Los Angeles area Saturday.

    Newchopper4 Bravo was over the chase around 5:35 p.m.

    Police attempted a traffic stop related to the vehicle's registration, the Azusa Police Department said.

    The driver was traveling on the 60 Freeway eastbound, driving on the shoulder and splitting vehicles as it attempted to avoid police.

    The vehicle passed through the city of Montebello and continued to travel eastbound at high speeds.

    The driver exited the 60 Freeway just before the 57 Freeway and began traveling northbound on Azusa Avenue in the City of Industry around 5:45 p.m.

    The driver proceeded to drive on the wrong side of the road, squeeze past vehicle stopped at red lights and ignore street lights at busy intersections.

    Refresh this page for updates.

