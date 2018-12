Police were pursuing a vehicle with a DUI suspect behind the wheel in the San Fernando Valley area Monday night, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Newschopper Alpha and Josh Kuzo were over the chase at approximately 10:10 p.m.

The LAPD employed a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit a short time later. The DUI suspect proceeded to run from the vehicle, with an officer chasing down the suspect to end the chase in the Northridge area.

The suspect was arrested without further incident.

WATCH: SoCal's Wildest Police Chases