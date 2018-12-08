Police Pull Off Pursuit of DUI Suspect in San Fernando Valley Area - NBC Southern California
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Police Pull Off Pursuit of DUI Suspect in San Fernando Valley Area

By Shahan Ahmed

Published Dec 8, 2018 at 11:01 PM | Updated at 11:16 PM PST on Dec 8, 2018

    Police were pursuing a DUI suspect driving in a black sedan in the San Fernando Valley area Saturday night.

    Newschopper4 Bravo and Gil Leyvas were overheat at approximately 11 p.m.

    However, police appeared to lose track of the pursuit vehicle near the 134 Freeway and 101 Freeway interchange, and a short time later, the Los Angeles Police Department vehicles on the ground and LAPD airship all pulled off the pursuit.

    As this was no longer an active pursuit, Newschopper4 Bravo also pulled off the pursuit at approximately 11:15 p.m.

