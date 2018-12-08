Police Pull Off Pursuit of DUI Suspect in San Fernando Valley Area

Southern California's wild police chases: We've all seen them, and some can take pretty unexpected turns. Watch our collection of some of the wildest moments from the most infamous, dramatic pursuits.

Police were pursuing a DUI suspect driving in a black sedan in the San Fernando Valley area Saturday night.

Newschopper4 Bravo and Gil Leyvas were overheat at approximately 11 p.m.

However, police appeared to lose track of the pursuit vehicle near the 134 Freeway and 101 Freeway interchange, and a short time later, the Los Angeles Police Department vehicles on the ground and LAPD airship all pulled off the pursuit.

As this was no longer an active pursuit, Newschopper4 Bravo also pulled off the pursuit at approximately 11:15 p.m.