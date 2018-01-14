Police Investigate Suspected Triple Murder in Palmdale

Police on Sunday were investigating a suspected triple murder that happened in a Palmdale residence.

The shooting happened Saturday at a home on the 1100 block of Western Avenue. Police were responding to a welfare check, but when they entered the home, they found two men and a woman dead inside, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

The victims "suffered some trauma to their bodies," the department said, but the exact cause of death had yet to be determined by a coroner.

Police Sunday were still looking for a suspect and asked anyone with information to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. People can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by going to the Los Angeles Crime Stoppers website.