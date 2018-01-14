Police Investigate Suspected Triple Murder in Palmdale - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Police Investigate Suspected Triple Murder in Palmdale

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Police Investigate Suspected Triple Murder in Palmdale
    Donluismeza

    Police on Sunday were investigating a suspected triple murder that happened in a Palmdale residence.

    The shooting happened Saturday at a home on the 1100 block of Western Avenue. Police were responding to a welfare check, but when they entered the home, they found two men and a woman dead inside, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a press release.

    The victims "suffered some trauma to their bodies," the department said, but the exact cause of death had yet to be determined by a coroner.

    Police Sunday were still looking for a suspect and asked anyone with information to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. People can also submit an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by going to the Los Angeles Crime Stoppers website.

    2017 Southern California Images in the News

    [2017 UPDATED 12/19] 2017 Southern California Images in the News

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices