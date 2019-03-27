2 Police Officers Shot in Inglewood

Two police officers were shot in Inglewood on March 27, 2019.

The shooting took place near the Church of Scientology in the 300 block of S. Market Street, Inglewood police said.

Police responded to a report of a man entering the Church of Scientology carrying a sword, and the man was shot in the exchange of fire, the Inglewood Police Department said.

The sword-wielding man was taken to the hospital in grave condition after being shot in the head, police said.

One police officer was shot in the hand and another was shot in the arm, and both officers were taken to the hospital, police said. One officer has been with the department for 10 years and the other for four years, Inglewood police said.