Police Shooting Occurs in Long Beach Business - NBC Southern California
Police Shooting Occurs in Long Beach Business

By Briana Trujillo

Published 20 minutes ago

    A police shooting occurred in a Long Beach business Tuesday morning, just after midnight, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

    An officer was flagged down while patrolling the 1700 block of East Artesia Boulevard at 12:20 am by someone claiming that shots were fired inside a business, Shawna Dandoy, a public information officer for the LBPD, said.

    The officer responded and a shooting occurred, Dandoy said.

    There are still no reports of victims or injuries, and the scene was active as of 2:09 a.m., according to LBPD. 

    This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates. 

      

