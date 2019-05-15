A worker was killed and another was severely injured at the Port of Los Angeles container terminal. Kim Baldonado reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

A man was killed and another worker was seriously injured in an industrial accident at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro Wednesday, officials said.

Jose Santoyo, 58, was identified as the maintenance worker killed, union officials said.

Employees at the Port of LA in the 600 block of E. Terminal Way were working on a tire when the tire exploded, port police said.

A tire from a top loader, a machine similar to a forklift, blew up while employees were working, police said.

Police, Cal-OSHA, and the U.S. Coast Guard responded at the Fenix Marine Services at Pier 300 to investigate the accident.

Details on the wounded employee's condition were not immediately available, but the worker was said to be in surgery.

"I am heartbroken to hear that this morning we lost one of our ILWU brothers in an industrial accident at the Port of Los Angeles while another has been seriously injured," Councilmember Joe Buscaino said in a statement. "Please keep their families in your prayers and respect their privacy at this time. Today is a tragic reminder of the danger that thousands of workers face every day working on our docks. My office will continue to work with the ILWU, Port Police, LAPD and LAFD as they investigate the cause of the accident."

The accident was particularly tragic, Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said, as it occurred during the ILWU's annual "First Blood" event, "which honors those who have lost their lives working on the waterfront."