List: These Streets Will Be Closed for President Trump's LA Fundraising Visit - NBC Southern California
President Trump is in Southern California for a fundraiser in Beverly Hills

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 9 minutes ago

    U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy arrive in Air Force One at LAX Airport on April 5, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/WireImage)

    Several downtown Los Angeles streets will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to a visit from President Donald Trump.

    The President is in town for a fundraiser Tuesday in Beverly Hills. He will be spending the night in Los Angeles.

    The street closures are expected to begin early Tuesday morning and continue into midday Wednesday.

    The Los Angeles Police Department issued the following list of street closures.

    • Figueroa Street from Sixth Street to Eighth Street
    • Wilshire Boulevard from Flower Street to Beaudry Avenue
    • Seventh Street from Flower Street to Bixel Street

    CNBC reported that Tuesday's fundraiser will be at the home of real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer, a major Trump and Republican Party donor.

