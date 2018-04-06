A new earthquake early warning system is already in place at a condominium community in Marina Del Rey. Patrick Healy reports for NBC4 News on April 6, 2018. (Published 4 hours ago)

All over metropolitan LA, as seismic waves were spreading from offshore, warnings started appearing on computers, mobile phones, and other electronic devices connected to the ShakeAlert early warning system.

Earthquake!

All agreed there had been a magnitude 5+ quake off Santa Cruz Island, and that its energy waves, radiating outward, would reach Los Angeles in less than a minute.

And for that, experts praised the budding network of sensors and processors for proving how far as it has come in the four years since Southern California last felt a quake so widely.

"Success of the system," said Doug Given, the coordinator of the ShakeAlert System developed by the United States Geological Survey.

"Worked as supposed to," said Josh Bashioum, founder of Early Warning Labs, which has developed distribution applications using the ShakeAlert data.

It may be a fine point, but there was less agreement on exactly when the quake would arrive.

About 20 seconds out, the Southern California Earthquake Center at USC got its first warning. At Caltech in Pasadena, it was closer to 10 seconds. In the Hollywood area, the cellphone with the beta version of a mobile app pushed a notification that weak shaking was 38 seconds away.

It takes longer for seismic waves to reach locations farther from the epicenter. But experts said that alone would not account for such differences between these three areas, and suspect other factors are involved.

Thursday after the quake began south of Santa Cruz Island off the Southern California coast, ShakeAlert sent out its data, including preliminary magnitude, epicenter location, and starting time to a tenth of a second, before the first S waves reached the mainland, Given said.

The data took different paths to its recipients, and once arrived, was processed by different systems to generate the estimated arrival time, two factors that could lead to differences of a few seconds, said Given.

He thinks some of the discrepancy issues will be resolved next year, when USGS plans to bundle arrival time calculation with its ShakeAlert product. That will be an essential element when ShakeAlerts are delivered over the Wireless Emergency Alert System, as Amber and weather alerts are currently.

For now, recipients of the ShakeAlert data must have their own systems to calculate arrival time. That requires consideration of not only distance, but how the speed of quake waves depends on variations in the earth's crust.

Wireless cellular data transmission to mobile devices brings in another variable, but that alone would not account for that 38 second outlier, a notification that drew widespread attention because it had been tweeted out by online journalist Alissa Walker. She did not actually feel the quake arrive, but it was felt by colleagues nearby with whom she was on a conference call, and in retrospect it did seem to be less than 38 seconds, Walker said Friday.

Bashioum's team investigated, and concluded the significant factor may have been the privacy setting on Walker's phone. It was set to allow access to location data only when the app is open, not all the time. Because the app was not open when the push notification was sent to her screen, the app relied on the phone's recorded location the last time the app was open — farther from the epicenter, and therefore leading to the longer time estimate for the quake to arrive.

"It's a hard balance between privacy and accuracy," Bashioum said.

When Walker heard and saw the notification and opened the app, it got access to her actual location, the arrival time would have been updated, Bashioum said. He said, overall, calculated arrivals times were "very accurate."

Early Warning Labs will continue to respect location privacy preferences, but look at ways to deal with push notification accuracy, Bashioum said, as it continues preparing the app for release to the public. That will require a green light from the USGS when it is satisfied its sensor network is sufficiently built out, and is expected over summer.

Bashioum's company has already received approval to proceed with certain commercial applications, including a hardwire installation last year at the Regatta Seaside condominium community in Marina del Rey.

It integrates quake warning with the fire alarm system to alert residents of all 224 units. Future additions will include triggers to open gates and halt elevators and open doors so residents do not become trapped during a quake.

For Metro subway and light rail, Early Warning Labs has installed a system that will shut down trains when a large quake is anticipated.

The threshold for triggering is set at an anticipated level of shaking that could potentially cause damage or injury. The shaking from Wednesday's offshore quake was too mild to reach that threshold.