Prowl for Eerie Inspo at Monsterpalooza

Lots of us have that dream second career in mind, the one that involves piloting a yacht across the Pacific or transforming into a theme park character or serving as a wine-smart sommelier in a world-famous restaurant.

But, here in Southern California?

Yeah, a lot of people are into way, way into movie magic, specifically the sorts of skills it takes to create an incredibly creepy creature for the big screen.

Making monsters out of thin air, or, rather out of thin latex, isn't a simple snap, however. It takes learning, talent, and oodles of skills, many of which'll be on dastardly display at the Pasadena Convention Center.

That's where Monsterpalooza will be prowling, from April 12 through 14, 2019.

And the movie pros who know how to summon swamp beasts and fang-rocking vampires will be out in creative, demo-cool force, as will bunches of vendors who purvey in all manner of monstrous goods.

Famous genre icons, too, will appear, including Bruce Campbell, Paul Reubens (hi, Pee-wee Herman), and Linda Blair.

Events at Monsterpalooza including a celebration of 2018's "Halloween," a look-back at "Alien," and a preview of "Godzilla, King of Monsters," if you're in a panel kind of mood.

So while the fx game'll be strong at the three-day spectacular, so will just the all-out love of everything cinematic, shadowy, and super-scary.

Also strong?

The fans who show up in full fantasy-driven dress-up mode, with some guests paying homage to established baddies and other people just doing their own creative thing (or The Thing, we imagine, in some cases).

Your admission on Friday is $30 ahead of time, while Saturday entry is $35. Getting in on Sunday? That'll be thirty bucks, also ahead of time, and $35 at the door.

Keep in mind that Saturday admission must be purchased there and not online.

True, it is the middle of April, and as sunshiny and flowery as possible, but we are almost at Halfoween, or April 30, which means that the haunting season is less than a half year away.

And, in Los Angeles? That spooky season never really ends with October, anyhow, and "boo" to anyone who says it does.

