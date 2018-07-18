Pop-Up Thunderstorm Brings Rain to SoCal

A pop-up summer thunderstorm brought rain and lightning to some parts of Southern California on Wednesday.

The storm kicked up over the Pasadena area before noon and was traveling southwest, according to NBC4 meteorologist Belen De Leon. Rain and gusty winds were reported in Glendale, Century City and parts of the San Fernando Valley.

The rain was expected to fizzle out within an hour in these areas, but there is a chance of storms in the mountains and the Inland Empire.

