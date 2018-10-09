Rats Running Rampant in Van Nuys Neighborhood

Residents say their neighborhood is overrun by rodents. Michelle Valles reports for Today in LA on Tuesday Oct. 9, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Van Nuys neighborhood has become infested with rats, and residents insist the problem is coming from one house.

Video shows rats scurrying around in the backyard of the home, but the problem only worsens at night. NBC4’s cameras captured the rodents running in packs on the roof of one home on Wyandotte Street.

The neighborhood is fed up with the rats and the feces they leave behind.

"Our main concern is for our family’s health and wellbeing and also the wellbeing of our neighbors, including the homeowner who has the apparent issue. It’s not healthy to live like this in these conditions," one homeowner said.

He added that several people in the neighborhood have spent well over thousands to clean up their homes and attics in hopes of exterminating the rats.

The homeowner of the infested house doesn't live there, but they do store animal food inside the house. They don’t believe in killing the rats.

LA City Councilwoman Nury Martinez called the situation "appalling" and called on the city to step in.

"I have asked LADBS (City of Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety) to immediately look into the conditions of the property, as well as asking LA County agencies to assist with the vermin," she added.