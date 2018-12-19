Man Has Heart Attack During Arrest After Allegedly Pushing Boy Onto Tracks in Downtown LA

A man had a heart attack during his arrest after he was accused of pushing a teen onto Red Line tracks in downtown LA Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2019.

A man had a heart attack during an arrest and later died after he was accused of pushing a teen onto Red Line subway tracks in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday.

The attack came around 9:17 a.m. when the victim, reportedly a 14-year-old boy, was pushed from the platform at the 5th and Hill station, and both tumbled on to the tracks.

No train was coming into the station at the time.

When the boy and the attacker fell on to the tracks, there was a brief altercation. The man ran from the tracks, and was arrested a short time later after being involved in a separate incident at 5th and Flower Streets, the LAPD said. The man allegedly got into a fight with construction workers.

The boy's father rescued him before the train arrived.

No information was immediately available on the condition of the victim.

The incident is the latest in a series of unprovoked attacks on residents or business people in downtown Los Angeles including a man who was hit by a truck after being pushed in front of the moving vehicle by a mentally ill homeless man with an extensive criminal record.

Eric Leonard contributed to this report.