Revisit Your Childhood, for Free, at The Paley

A general view of atmosphere as The Paley Center for Media celebrates the joy of the season with the launch of PaleyLand, filled with classic holiday TV programs from the Paley Archive. (Photo by Imeh Bryant for the Paley Center)

What to Know Free

Beverly Hills

Select dates through Jan. 7, 2018

Silver and gold, silver and gold, you'll need neither to enjoy It's Holiday Time in PaleyLand.

But you probably will want to have a sense of what "silver and gold" hails from, lyrics-wise — you're correct if you just jubilantly shouted 1964's "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" — or at least you should be hankering for some viewings of a caboodle of Christmas and Hanukkah television classics, the kind you watched as a kid and still watch today.

As for that quip about the silver and gold and needing neither? As is wonderful, gotta-love-it tradition, attending It's Holiday Time at PaleyLand is completely free.

It's at The Paley Center for Media, as the name suggests, and if you're now hoping that Rudolph and the Grinch and Frosty and several other icons of the season will play large, on the big screen, at the Beverly Hills museum, your hope has been hung lavishly with holly and tinsel: It's happening.

The fa, la, long and short of it? A whole line-up of seasonal TV classics will play for free every Wednesday through Sunday through early January at The Paley Center, with "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town," "A Rugrats Kwanzaa," "Dora Saves Three Kings Day," "Lamb Chop's Special Chanukah," and many other merry works on the roster.

The final day is Jan. 7, 2018, and the screenings are described as "daily" and "non-stop," though what show you'll walk in on is a bit of a delightful mystery.

Not a delightful mystery? The special doings ahead, such as gelt enjoyment and dreidel making during Hanukkah, visits from Santa on select dates, and the Three Kings, in person, on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2018.

And on Dec. 9? Performer Debby Boone will stop by the TV-everything nexus to talk about "A Holiday Celebration with Debby Boone: You Light Up My Life 40th Anniversary Event" (yep, it'll screen, too).

For everything, and there's a whole lot of everything to It's Holiday Time in PaleyLand, you'll want to swing by The Paley Center site before piling into the wagon for the Golden Triangle.

Yukon Cornelius may have sadly found "nothin'" in his quest for silver and gold in "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," but there's not nothin' at The Paley when the year wraps up. On the contrary, all your childhood pals, the ones seen on the screen, are there, played large, and as cheery, plucky, and red-nosed as ever.

