A $20,000 reward was reinstated on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, for tips that could help find the person who killed 27-year-old Robert Calderon of Pasadena.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to reinstate a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever gunned down a 27-year-old man in Pasadena nearly three years ago.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended re-establishing the reward in the killing of Robert Calderon, who was found lying on a parkway by police officers responding to a shots fired call in the 600 block of North Mentor Avenue on the night of Dec. 18, 2015.

Calderon, an Altadena resident, died at the scene of multiple gunshot wounds.

More than 1,000 people attended his funeral, the Pasadena Star-News reported.

Reward Offered in Pasadena Murder Before it Becomes Cold Case

A mom is desperate for justice as her son’s murder is at risk of becoming a cold case. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, April 4, 2016. (Published Tuesday, April 5, 2016)

His mother told the newspaper in 2016 that her son was outgoing and loved by everyone, as she urged community members to come forward to help catch his killer.

"Although, it wouldn't bring my son back, I would feel that justice was served," Sarah Mendoza-Jaime said.

In the months before he died, Calderon completed a certificate program at Pasadena City College designed to prepare him for a career as an electrical lineman or apprentice. He hoped to follow in his stepfather's footsteps.

"He really was on the right path to his success," Mendoza-Jaime told NBCLA's Patrick Healy in 2016.

Barger said Pasadena police investigators believe the reward will encourage witnesses to come forward with information to bring closure to Calderon's family. The reward, which expired in April 2018, will now be available for at least another 90 days.

Barger urged anyone with additional information to call Pasadena Detective Jordan Ling, 626-744-4081, or Crime Stoppers, 800-222-TIPS (8477).