A woman can be heard screaming for help, while a vehicle speeds away down the street. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA at 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

A doorbell camera captured what sound like the frightened screams of someone crying for help late Tuesday in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The piercing screams are clearly audible on video from a camera in the 3800 block of Third Avenue in the Leimert Park area. The mysterious audio was captured at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The person can be heard screaming, "Somebody help me, please!"

Officers responded to a possible kidnapping report in the neighborhood, but did not find any evidence of a crime.

A car can be seen passing the home shortly after the screams. It was not immediately clear whether the vehicle was connected to the screams that can be heard moments before it passes the home.

Anyone with information about the possible kidnapping case was asked to call the LAPD at 213-485-6570.