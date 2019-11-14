Home Security Camera Captures a Chilling Cry for Help in South LA Neighborhood - NBC Southern California
Home Security Camera Captures a Chilling Cry for Help in South LA Neighborhood

The terrifying sounds were captured on a doorbell camera late Tuesday in the Leimert Park area

By Annette Arreola and Jonathan Lloyd

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    Chilling Screams Recorded in Potential Kidnapping

    A woman can be heard screaming for help, while a vehicle speeds away down the street. Annette Arreola reports for Today in LA at 5 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (Published 2 hours ago)

    A doorbell camera captured what sound like the frightened screams of someone crying for help late Tuesday in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

    The piercing screams are clearly audible on video from a camera in the 3800 block of Third Avenue in the Leimert Park area. The mysterious audio was captured at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

    The person can be heard screaming, "Somebody help me, please!"

    Officers responded to a possible kidnapping report in the neighborhood, but did not find any evidence of a crime.

    A car can be seen passing the home shortly after the screams. It was not immediately clear whether the vehicle was connected to the screams that can be heard moments before it passes the home.

    Anyone with information about the possible kidnapping case was asked to call the LAPD at 213-485-6570.

