Aexel Eduardo DeLeon, 29, was arrested March 7, 2018 in Mexico for the 2008 shooting death of Alexandro Bega.

A Riverside man who fled to Mexico in an effort to evade police was arrested for the 2008 shooting death of a 23-year-old man.

Twenty-nine-year old Aexel Eduardo DeLeon, who is accused of shooting Alexandro Bega to death, was located March 7 in Tijuana, Mexico. He was later arrested at the San Ysidro Port of Entry for the alleged homicide.

On October 10, 2008, Riverside police responded to a shooting call at a USA Gas Station in the 3900 block of Tyler Street. There, they found Bega suffering from gunshot wounds and transported him to a local hospital, where he died.

Detectives revealed there was a physical confrontation that ultimately led to Bega’s death. They also learned that DeLeon fled to Mexico.

DeLeon has been booked at the Robert Presley Detention Center. It is unknown if he has an attorney.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Adrian Tillett of the Riverside Police Department’s Homicide Investigation at 951-353-7105.