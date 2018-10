Max Muncy #13 celebrates with Joc Pederson #31 of the Los Angeles Dodgers after hitting a two run home run in the sixth inning of the game against the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on October 1, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy both hit two-run homers, and Walker Buehler has thrown six shutout innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the Colorado Rockies, 5-0, in the NL West Tiebreaker Game at Dodger Stadium.

The winner of the game will host the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS starting on Thursday, the loser will fly to Chicago for a one-game Wild Card at Wrigley Field on Tuesday.

