The royal wedding of Prince Harry and LA's very own Meghan Markle is due to take place Saturday at Windsor Castle in England, but you don't have to fly across the pond to join in on the wedding festivities.

Several local resturants, bars, pubs and even Markle's former school in SoCal are offering special royal wedding viewing parties and themed food and drink to celebrate the couple's big day.

Below, a list of where you can watch the royal wedding in SoCal along with special offerings.

The Cat & Fiddle:

Where: The Cat & Fiddle Pub & Restaurant at 742 N. Highland Ave. in Hollywood

When: Starts Friday at 11 p.m.

What: What’s better than a live viewing and slumber party? Cat & Fiddle is kicking off the celebration early Friday with a late night happy hour from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. A ticketed event begins Saturday at 2 a.m. and will include tea and coffee, a light snack, a commemorative mug, pub quiz trivia, a costume contest (pajamas and fascinators are welcome), and a ticket that enters you in a raffle to win a flight to London. Tickets are $25 presale and $30 at the door.

Special Offerings: English favorites like dippy eggs and soldiers and sausage rolls, as well as the mocktails "Bloody Harry" and "Markle Sparkle" will be available for purchase.

The Whale & Ale:

Where: The Whale & Ale at 327 W. 7th St. in San Pedro

When: Starting Saturday at 4 p.m.

What: If waking up early isn't your thing then this viewing party is for you. The Whale & Ale is screening the royal wedding from 4 to 7 p.m. and it will be repeated throughout the afternoon and evening. Ask to be seated in the bar area to view the broadcast.

Special Offerings: Make a reservation and receive a complimentary glass of champagne.

White Harte Pub:

Where: White Harte Pub at 22456 Ventura Blvd in Woodland Hills

When: Starting Saturday at 3 a.m.

What: They're having a wedding at the pub complete with wedding flowers, wedding cake and the royal couple (on TV, of course). Tickets are $25.

Special Offerings: A ticket includes champagne, lemon elderflower royal wedding cake, a royal wedding souvenir, a raffle ticket, a photobooth and tiaras will be available. White Harte will also offer a limited royal wedding-themed menu with small bites available. Don't forget to try their "Meghan Markle Lemonade" and "Prince Harry Martini."

Ye Olde King’s Head:

Where: Ye Olde King’s Head at 116 Santa Monica Blvd. in Santa Monica

When: Starting Saturday at noon

What: While the Royal Wedding Tea at Ye Olde King’s Head is already sold out, people are encouraged to visit the bar and restaurant as they will be airing a replay of the royal wedding at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 19.

Special Offerings: Along with afternoon tea, Ye Olde King’s Head will also have a DJ on Saturday so people can enjoy British hits from 8 p.m. on. The British pub will be serving a "Markle negroni" and a "Pimm’s Cup" as special drinks to toast to the royal couple. Royal wedding memorabilia is also available in their gift shop.

Immaculate Heart High School:

Where: Immaculate Heart High School at 5515 Franklin Ave. in Los Angeles

When: Starting Saturday at 3:30 a.m.

What: Students are invited to gather in the school auditorium for a wedding viewing.

And if you're not up for venturing out of the house in the pre-dawn hours, you can always host an at-home watch party and munch on some royal wedding-themed cupcakes from Sprinkles or Magnolia Bakery.