'Run to Remember' Honors Fallen First Responders

Proceeds will benefit a variety of city, county and state first responder charities.

By City News Service

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

    Beth Slepp-Paz/KNBC-TV

    The third annual Run to Remember, Los Angeles gets underway Sunday morning to pay tribute to first responders who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

    The half marathon and 10K race is a joint effort of the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles County Fire Department, Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

    It was inspired by a similar race held annually in Boston since 2005.

    The event gets underway at 7 a.m. at The Grove and will continue along a route filled with historic Los Angeles and Hollywood landmarks, including Paramount Pictures Studios, with related stops and activities along the way.

    Information on street closures and traffic delays is available at runtorememberla.org.

