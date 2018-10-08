SWAT Standoff Continues at Valley Village Apartment - NBC Southern California
SWAT Standoff Continues at Valley Village Apartment

By Jonathan Lloyd and Ileana Diaz

Published 17 minutes ago

    A view of a police standoff Monday Oct. 8, 2018 in Valley Village.

    A SWAT standoff that began overnight with a report of a home intruder continued Monday morning at a Valley Village apartment.

    Riverside Drive was closed due to the SWAT operation.

    Officers responded to the apartment in the 12300 block of Riverside Drive after a report of an intruder who entered a woman's apartment. The woman got out of the building, but the man remained inside overnight.

    Details about her condition were not immediately available.

    It was not immediately clear whether the man is armed.

