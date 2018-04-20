A hospital in San Gabriel is under lockdown after a group of people, one believed to be armed, allegedly involved in a pursuit ran near the area Friday.

One of the three men allegedly involved in the pursuit ran in the hospital, prompting the lockdown at the San Gabriel Valley Medical Center at approximately 9:20 p.m.

The Los Angeles Police Department Northeast Division engaged in a stolen vehicle pursuit at 8:47 p.m. The chase ended in the 200 block of De Anza Street, where two of the vehicle's occupants were detained. A search for the third occupant in the hospital was issued.

