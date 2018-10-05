Armed Suspect Leads Police on Pursuit in Azusa, Two Children in the Car - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
Southern California Pursuits

Southern California Pursuits

Coverage and raw video of Southern California's wild pursuits

Armed Suspect Leads Police on Pursuit in Azusa, Two Children in the Car

By Elizabeth Campos

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Watch Live Video From NBCLA.com

    Police were pursuing a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley area Friday night. 

    Eliana Moreno and Newschopper Alpha were overhead when the chase began at around 10:40 p.m. as an Audi was moving south bound on the 605 freeway in Asuza.

    Police said the vehicle was going 100 mph and the suspect is possibly armed and dangerous. 

    The chase ended at around 11:12 p.m. on the 900 block of Alameda Avenue when the suspect and passenger seemed to surrended to officers. 

    Upon arresting the suspects, police found two children in the back of the car.

    Refresh this page for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices