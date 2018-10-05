Armed Suspect Leads Police on Pursuit in Azusa, Two Children in the Car

Police were pursuing a vehicle in the San Gabriel Valley area Friday night.

Eliana Moreno and Newschopper Alpha were overhead when the chase began at around 10:40 p.m. as an Audi was moving south bound on the 605 freeway in Asuza.

Police said the vehicle was going 100 mph and the suspect is possibly armed and dangerous.

The chase ended at around 11:12 p.m. on the 900 block of Alameda Avenue when the suspect and passenger seemed to surrended to officers.

Upon arresting the suspects, police found two children in the back of the car.

