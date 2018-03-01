In this Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 image, the U.S. 101 freeway remains underwater as clean-up crews work to clear the roads throughout Montecito, Calif., following the deadly mudflow and flooding Jan. 9. Crews working around the clock cleared boulders, trees and crushed cars from all lanes of U.S. 101, but California officials still weren't sure Monday when the key coastal highway might reopen after being inundated during mudslides that killed 20 people.

Santa Barbara County officials and residents are bracing for a storm that’s expected to deliver a significant downpour Thursday.

A recommended evacuation was ordered Wednesday ahead of the rainfall for homeowners who reside in burn scar areas. The order was issued for residents in Summerland, Carpinteria, Santa Barbara and Goleta, according to officials.

Montecito residents are also taking caution after deadly mudslides claimed 21 lives following a heavy storm in January.

The recommended evacuation orders were also extended to Sherpa and Whittier fire burn areas as officials anticipate debris flows.

"If at any time people feel threatened, take immediate action. Do not wait for a notification," the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. "Those with access and functional needs and those with large animals should leave."

Red Cross opened an evacuation center at the Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara ahead of the storm for anyone who may be affected by the rain. Rain is expected to range from 1.50' to 3' in the foothills.

California Highway Patrol announced that the 101 Freeway, which was shut down for several days due to intense debris in January, will remain open through Thursday morning. However, CHP did warn that a closure will take place before any intense rainfall.

For more information on warnings in Santa Barbara regarding the storm, visit here.



