Savor Summer Nights at a New Knott's Jam

Theme parks are so associated with zooming, flying, upside-down-ing, and loop-di-loop-ing that we can forget that some of their greatest pleasures arise from the act of hanging out, from people-watching, from eating a cold treat that comes in some sort of cone or on a stick.

Which is all to say this: You can derive a bucketful of delight from just taking a bench at a theme park and savoring the colorful scene.

That colorful scene, which is present at Knott's Berry Farm each and every day of the year, will soon be upped thanks to the brand-new Knott's Summer Nights.

What's a Knott's Summer Night? It's all about live music on the Calico Park stage, each night from June 7 through Aug. 11, 2019.

A DJ will also be spinning in the Boardwalk area, providing more hang-out, soak-in-the-sights tuneage.

And on the foodie front? Best make your way to the s'mores-building station, graham cracker lovers, or the station rocking the nacho boats.

Yes, nacho boats. Could two words placed side-by-side seem more summery?They're definite contenders.

"Oversized classic games" and "interactive experiences" will fill out the festive, after-sundown celebration.

How to get your hangout-a-tude on, with music, games, and nacho boats, during its nine-week run?

Park admission is required, of course, as is a willingness to relax, snack, socialize, pose for pics in Instagrammable spots, if you like, and enjoy a warm-weather'd, theme-park'd-out evening.

