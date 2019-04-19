Police Seek Woman Who Tossed Bag of Puppies Into Dumpster

A woman is being sought for animal abuse after tossing a bag of puppies into a dumpster on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Police sought a woman who can be seen in surveillance video shoving seven newborn puppies that were only days old into a dumpster behind an auto-parts store on Thursday in Coachella, officials said.

"You can clearly see the bag of puppies being dumped into the dumpster," said John Welsh, the chief of the Riverside County Department of Animal Services. "There's clearly not a level of intelligence that's going to be used if you're going to toss animals."

The puppies were 3 days old and left by the woman in mid 90 degree heat on Thursday.

The puppies were only in the dumpster for about an hour. The hope was to put them up for adoption.

