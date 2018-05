A hair salon and dry cleaning business were damaged Thursday, May 3, 2018 when a second alarm fire broke out.

A second alarm fire damaged two business in a South Los Angeles strip mall early Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The blaze was reported at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Slauson Avenue. Flames in the attic of a dry cleaning business spread to a hair salon next door before fire crews were able to douse the fire at 1:50 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.