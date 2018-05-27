String of Burglaries in Studio City

A group of serial burglars has been targeting first floor residences in Studio City. Rick Montanez reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. (Published 42 minutes ago)

A trio of burglars have been targeting first floor balconies in Studio City and are suspected of being involved in nine different burglaries between March and May.

The serial burglars have been targeting a specific stretch of Moorpark Street in Studio City, between the 12700 and 12800 blocks. In particular, the trio of burglars has been interested in swiping jewelry.

LAPD North Hollywood investigators have released pictures of the suspects, who are described as two men and a woman between 20 and 30 years old. The burglars walk around with backpacks and messengers bags.

Taylor Marshall-Green said his unit was burglarized four weeks ago. All of his valuables were left scattered across his bedroom, and only the jewelry was taken.

"I'm taking precautions," Nick Fronti, a man who lives in the area, said. "I'm going to get surveillance cameras, flood lights. I have a child at home, and it was alarming for me."

LAPD say the two men were seen in surveillance photos wearing baseball caps and dark clothes. They're urging anyone who recognizes the people in the photos to call the LAPD.