Stolen Car Pursuit Turns Into a Rolling Gunfight

Gunfire was exchanged during a pursuit late Sunday May 20, 2018 in Highland Park.

Officers exchanged gunfire with at least two people in a stolen car late Sunday northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The shooting began just before midnight after the start of a pursuit in the 4900 block of East Alameda Street in Highland Park. Shots were fired from the stolen car, which crashed into parked vehicles at the end of the chase.

Officers returned fire, but authorities said there were no gunshot victims.

Two people were detained after the crash. It was not immediately clear whether officers are searching for more people.