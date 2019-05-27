Snag Your OC Fair Early Bird Deal Pronto

The OC Fair is nearly here, and there are early savings to enjoy (as well as plenty of discount days during the fair's run).

What to Know OC Fair

Costa Mesa

July 12-Aug. 11, 2019 (select dates)

We won't spin you around like a Ferris wheel, nor give you the hop like a prized rabbit, nor will we act as gooey and sweet as a deep-fried candy bar on a stick.

It's time to get real about the details when it comes to saving money at the OC Fair, so here's what's what: The window for saving on the Costa Mesa spectacular's beloved early-bird deals is closing faster than a racing pig rounds a track's final curve.

Which is all to say this: You know you're probably going to the OC Fair & Event Center extravaganza, which is set to deliver "Acres of Fun" on select days from July 12 through Aug. 11, 2019.

And you know you'd like to save some dough before you go.

How to do that? By looking into a deal, like the chance to "Get 30% More Tickets" for the carnival, if you purchase before May 30, 2019.

Or are you thinking of going with a Super Pass? If you're planning on calling upon the big, big, big fair a few times, this should absolutely be your money-saving route. And you can save five bucks, if you purchase it by May 31.

A general Super Pass is currently $35, but the price bumps up to $40 starting on June 1.

Also cool to know? If you enter a competition, like in the quilts category, say, you'll score a free fair ticket. There's more to learn, right here in the OC Fair FAQ.

Also nifty to keep in your back pocket, if you like hanging close to your cash? If you save your 2019 OC Fair ticket, and show it at the 2020 Riverside County Fair, you'll get into that fair for free.

Sweet sweet.

More more deals, dates, discounts, and all of your OC Fair 411-a-tude, run like a racing pig, eager to get his tasty treat at the finish line, to this site now.

