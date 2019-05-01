So Roller Skating Cabanas Are Now a Thing

Themed nights, cabanas, and more on-the-move haps will roll into Valencia, then Woodland Hills, and finally Culver City from May 4 through to early August 2019.

What to Know May 4 Valencia opening

June 1-30 at Westfield Topanga

Culver City July 6-Aug. 4

Asking your pal to save you a place on the bench next to the snack bar, so you could go take one more loop before the backwards-skate session wrapped?

Plenty of us made this request back when we were rink-loving kids, and for good reason: You need a place to plunk down and cool your wheels, after some serious roller skating, and if your friend didn't save you a sliver of bench, you'd be out of luck.

But what if you had known, back when you were a youngster, that one day you could roller skate as a full-fledged grown-up and retreat to a cabana whenever you needed a five-minute breather?

That can happen, at the new pop-up, three-month-big POP SK8.

The fresh spin on the traditional idea of a roller rink will visit Valencia for much of May, Westfield Topanga from June 1 through 30, and Culver City from July 6 through Aug. 4.

Want to book a cabana?

It's two hundred bucks for two hours, and includes seat for 19 people in your crew, plus you. (You practically have to say "crew" when hanging at a pop-up roller rink.) Your admission? It's separate.

If you're not into Cabana Life (tm), you can simply purchase admission and time your visit to A) one of the three cities where POP SK8 is showing up and B) a theme night that catches your fancy.

Swing SK8 Mondays'll feature sounds of the 1940s and '50s, mixed in with New Electro Swing. The '60s, '70s, and '80s will all have their own weeknights, and Fridays and Saturdays are all about the 1990s through today.

Sundays? Hellooooo, showtuners: Best bring your musical-mania game if you want to mouth along as you loop-di-loop around the rink.

Contests and games'll fill out the evenings, and the occasional sing-along, too.

Admission is $15. Your sparkly headband and glitter lip gloss are separate, of course, and up to you if you're purchasing those in advance. But surely you already have those on your vanity? Roller style is eternal.

Opening date is May 4, in Valencia, if you want to be one of the first SoCal roller stars to try out POP SK8.

