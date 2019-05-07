Social Security Phone Scam Targeting Ventura County Residents

The Thousand Oaks Police Department warns residents of phone calls they may be receiving from scammers who claim to be from the Social Security Administration, threatening to take their benefits if they do not comply with their instructions.

The recorded call informs residents that their social security number has been suspended and they will lose all of their benefits unless they press a number to speak to a live representative, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

These phone scammers also threaten to block residents’ social security numbers and seize their bank accounts.

The Thousand Oaks Police Department is warning the public to be aware of these phone scammers. Here are some tips to take caution if you encounter one of these calls:

The Social Security Administration will never call to threaten your benefits or tell you to wire money, send cash or put money on gift cards.

You do not have to verify your social security number to anyone who initiates a call with you.

Never give any part of your social security number, bank account information or credit card number to anyone who contacts you.

It can be easy for a phone scammer to imitate the phone number of the Social Security Administration. The phone number for the Social Security Administration is (800) 772-1213.

Residents are advised to hang up if they suspect the phone call could be a scam and not to provide personal information unless they called the Social Security Administration first and are certain the number is correct.

If any financial loss was suffered as a result of one of this calls, residents can contact the Thousand Oaks Police Department at (805) 654-9511.

Or if there was no financial loss but you received one of these calls, you can file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission here.