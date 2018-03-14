Schools across the U.S. are preparing for a nationwide walkout Wednesday as students and teachers voice their demands for stricter gun control and speak about their concerns on school shootings.

Exactly a month after the Parkland, Florida school shooting, the walkouts are planned to last 17 minutes long – each minute to represent one victim who died in the massacre. The coordinated nationwide movement was organized by Empower, the same youth organization of the Women’s March.

The walkout is expected to be the largest demonstration of student activism that was sparked by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Participants are asked to wear orange to signify their solidarity with the movement.

Several Southern California schools have already pledged to participate, while some school districts have asked their students to remain on campus and instead take part in a classroom walkout.

National School Walkout Planned to Protest Gun Violence

Alhambra School District has a guideline on its website that states it supports its students’ desires to support the movement with on-campus events. Los Angeles Unified School Districts said it will honor the Stoneman victims and "advocate for strategies to keep our campuses safe."

Students at the Miguel Contreras Learning Complex will host a news conference demanding a ban on assault weapons and universal background checks as well as host a student-organized protest.

Coachella Valley high school and middle school students are expected to take part in the movement. A Palm Springs Unified School District spokeswoman said the district’s four high schools will hold in-campus events as a form of participation.

Riverside County is bracing for its 23 public school districts’ involvement in the activism.

The city of Fontana is also preparing to honor student wishes to commemorate the Parkland shooting victims by placing ribbons on Summit High School’s fence.

The national movement is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. local time and end at 10:17 a.m.