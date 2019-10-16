Spooky Meets the Sand at Doheny State Beach - NBC Southern California
Spooky Meets the Sand at Doheny State Beach

The Doheny Halloween Haunt delivers sweet seasonal charms to Dana Point.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published 2 hours ago

    A pre-Halloween happening that's near the ocean? It's unusual, but one is bubbling up in Dana Point on Saturday, Oct. 19.

    What to Know

    • Saturday, Oct. 19

    • 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

    • Free with a donated can of food (per person)

    Have you lingered awhile at Doheny State Beach?

    If so, you might have sprawled for an hour or two on a towel, all while soaking in the latest dishy novel.

    You could have tossed a ball with a friend, or simply watched the waves, or even daydreamed while watching for dolphins.

    But taking a Spooky Walk? That's probably not what first springs to mind, not if you know this sublime and sunshine-drenched stretch of sandy splendor.

    And yet a Spooky Walk does shimmer into being, each fall, at the Dana Point destination, as do a number of other participatory treats geared to visiting kids and their parents.

    For the Doheny Halloween Haunt is now a beachside tradition, one that summons the sweet, not-too-scary sights of the holiday over a couple of activity-packed hours on a Saturday night.

    The 2019 Saturday night is Oct. 19, and, if you show with a can of food to donate, admission is free. (That's a can of food per person, please.)

    Sit and have your face painted, if that's where your mood is at, or take part in a craft. There shall be education booths, too, and a place to get a temporary tattoo.

    And, yes, the Spooky Walk is back, if the notion of enjoying the eerie thrills of the season, not too far from the surf, tempts.

    It's all happening just after sundown, adding a splash of atmosphere to the event. Upping the atmos? People are invited to wear costumes.

    Just head for Picnic Areas A & B, and then enjoy an unusual spot for something spooky.

    Because a lot of our seasonal to-dos do pop up in pumpkin patches, theme parks, and older landmarks, but fewer find their way to beachy locations.

    The 17th annual Doheny Halloween Haunt finds its fun near the foam from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 19.

