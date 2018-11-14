Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney, is interviewed on the Cheddar network, May 10, 2018, in New York.

Michael Avenatti, the attorney representing Stormy Daniels in her legal battle with President Donald Trump, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of domestic violence.

The police report was filed Tuesday by an unidentified victim at a residence on the 10000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in Century City, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It was not immediately clear when the alleged incident occurred or what the nature of the charges are. The LAPD tweeted that it was an "ongoing investigation."

Avenatti was arrested Wednesday, but had not been booked as of 3 p.m.

A request for comment from Avenatti's Newport Beach office was denied.

NBC News Investigations' Andrew Blankstein contributed to this report.