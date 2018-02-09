Volunteers donated their hair by having professional stylists cut off their ponytails to support cancer patients.

As part of its commitment to serve the community, two Woodland Hills schools will host the fifth annual "Pony Up Cut-a-Thon" Friday to donate approximately 30 feet of hair to cancer patients.

Serrania Charter for Enriched Studies Elementary School and Woodland Hills Academy Middle School will have an outdoor assembly where 43 students, parents and teachers will have their ponytails cut off by 30 hair stylists who volunteered for the event.

Approximately 700 students will be supporting the movement at the assembly, with many wearing pink “Pony Up” beanies in solidarity with those who donate their hair. The donors and volunteers will wear matching pink “Pony Up” shirts.

The event will also commemorate those who have died as a result from cancer with a moment of silence.